Joe Scarborough Dances on Trump’s Political Grave and Crowns Desantis as GOP Leader: ‘Trump Lost America’

The set of Morning Joe appeared to delight in the political misfortunes of former President Donald Trump Wednesday morning after a midterm election in which a much-hyped “red wave” did not materialize, and the Republican party crown appeared to shift from one head to another.

“Hey, Donald Trump,” Joe Scarborough said. “Meet Boris Johnson.”

“There was a coronation last night, probably as grand as King Charles III’s coronation will be in the spring, and it was Ron Desantis in Florida!” Scarborough said. “Massive victory down there. Right?”

“Unfortunately, Donald Trump lost the rest of America,” the Morning Joe host continued. “Now, I’m not going to say this is the end of Donald Trump, but there are a lot of Republicans this morning waking up going, wait a second ‘Ron Desantis is winning Miami-Dade outright and winning 20 percentage points in the state historically, well, Donald Trump is tweeting cheering against Republicans.'”

“I don’t think last night was a good win for Donald,” he added, citing DeSantis’s landslide win for re-election Tuesday night.

Willie Geist followed: “To your point, Ron Desantis winning by almost 20 points in Florida, remaking the map. Remaking the Obama coalition. Winning, flipping by 20 points from a couple of years ago, Latino voters. It would appear this morning this is Ron Desantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s.”

“It’s not Trump’s,” Scarborough agreed. “Everything Trump touches politically dies.”

