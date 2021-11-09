Celebrity doctor and television personality, Mehmet Oz, is reportedly in the stages of launching a bid as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania being vacated by Pat Toomey (R-PA).

The Washington Free Beacon reports that, according to influential Republicans, Oz has “begun hiring a staff and reaching out to potential allies.” Oz has never sought public office before and has donated to both Democrats and Republicans in the past.

Oz owns a home in New Jersey (where he votes) and in Florida, but not in Pennsylvania according to the report.

A spokesman for Oz told the Washington Free Beacon:

“Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties. Dr. Oz has received encouragement to run for the U.S. Senate, but is currently focused on our show and has no announcement at this time”

Oz, the 61-year-old Turkish-American, rose to fame as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show and became a household name with his own show, The Dr. Oz Show – launched by Oprah Winfrey‘s Harpo Productions and Sony Pictures Television in 2009.

Oz would be jumping into a crowded GOP primary, which is already making national headlines. The Trump-backed candidate in the field, Sean Parnell, took the stand Monday to deny allegations of domestically abusing his wife and children.

Conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, anti-Trump Craig Snyder, and Carla Sands who served as Trump’s ambassador to Denmark are also running. Oz may be welcomed into the primary with open arms as Republican Party leaders voice concerns that running Parnell may blow their chance at retaining Toomey’s seat and regaining a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com