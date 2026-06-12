JD Vance Rips Critics Who Say You ‘Can’t Trust’ Iran — After Trump Does Exactly That

Vice President JD Vance hit back at critics on Friday over what the Trump administration claims is an emerging deal with Iran to end the war. Vance blasted critics who “say you can’t trust a word said” by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, just over an hour after Trump declared “there is no such thing as dealing in good faith” with Iran.

Iranian state media published what it claimed were details from the potential agreement, which showed heavy concessions from the U.S. in the form of a $300 billion payment for reconstruction, the removal of U.S. troops from the region, sanctions relief, and a guarantee to allow Iranian proxies to operate in countries like Lebanon.

“I’m seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” Vance wrote on social media, adding:

The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region. This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace. I’ve noticed a couple of bizarre things in the reporting over the last few hours. First, people who (rightly) said Donald Trump was a historic president a month ago now criticizing a deal based on unconfirmed media reports. Second, people who say you can’t trust a word said by the IRGC who apparently believe anonymously sourced social media posts. The president is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other.

Vance’s post came around the same time that Trump blasted the release from Iranian state media as “Fake News” and called the Iranian leadership “dishonorable.”

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi meanwhile, announced on X Friday that a deal “has never been closer.”

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” wrote Araghchi. “Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course.”

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