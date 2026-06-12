Conservative Radio Host Blasts Trump for ‘Beclowning’ Himself on Iran

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson put President Donald Trump on blast Friday and declared that his ongoing negotiations with Iran have left him totally “beclowned.”

Trump’s public announcements on Thursday ranged from promises to bomb Iran harder than ever to a sudden announcement of a “great settlement,” which quickly sent the stock market booming as it recovered losses from the previous days of conflict.

“At least 39 times in the last 65 days, the President of the United States has declared the United States and Iran were close to a deal only to have the Iranians openly mock him and deny it,” Erickson wrote of the day’s events. He went on to detail how Trump claimed “buy-in” from all the major players in the region, for those countries to only publicly deny knowledge of any kind of deal.

“Egypt said it had no knowledge of any deal. Israel said it had no knowledge of a deal. Then FARS, the semi-official Iranian news agency that represents the voice of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran said there was no deal. Overnight, word came the Ayatollah refused a deal. Then the Iranians started firing drones at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” wrote Erickson, highlighting the farcical nature of the day’s events. He continued:

The President, the other day, said Iran was playing us. The only one being played is President Trump. A state of war exists between Iran and its neighbors. The ceasefire is a farce. The President has turned into a clown. It is Obamaesque to think one can negotiate with a terrorist regime that is premised on bringing about the apocalypse. The Vice President claims the Trump Administration is dealing with both moderates and hardliners. The definition of a moderate in Iran is one who wants to nuke Israel tomorrow, instead of today.

Erickson, a prominent social conservative who often criticizes Trump’s moral failings, went on to argue that Trump has made the Middle East “more unstable than before the war” by refusing to deal Iran a “knockout blow” and insisting that Israel “pull its punches.” He argued that other key allies in the region, presumably Qatar, the UAE, and countries like Kuwait, can no longer rely on U.S. protection given the erratic nature of the president.

Erickson concludes with a scathing indictment of Trump’s handling of the war and the subsequent negotiations, “The President should be embarrassed. Instead, he’ll be mad at everyone except the man in his mirror.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!