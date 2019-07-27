Elijah Cummings Fires Back At Trump After Racist ‘Rat and Rodent Infested’ Attack on Baltimore

Rep. Elijah Cummings D-MD) on Saturday fired back at President Donald Trump, who had earlier in the day attacked the congressman and his district in a rant calling Cummings a “bully” and bashing Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily,” wrote the congressman, referencing Trump’s suggestion that Cummings doesn’t spend enough time in Baltimore. “Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.”

The impetus for Trump’s rant was the House Oversight Committee, of which Cummings is chair, and their investigations into the President. A fact with the Representative addressed in his response.

“It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents,” he said. He also brought up national issues which could or would be dealt with in D.C. that he said affect his district.

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Just yesterday, I held a hearing on the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs and the financial hardships that families across the nation, and in Baltimore, are facing. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Cummings continued with that issue, suggesting that the President could work with him on the matter, and noted he’d asked Trump’s endorsement for a bill on drug prices.

Mr. President, we can address this together. Two years ago, I went to the White House to ask you to endorse my bill to let the government negotiate directly for lower drug prices. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

And he called out Trump, saying that the President had promised action but never took any.

You told me then that you supported the legislation and that you would work with me to make it happen. I took you at your word.https://t.co/bcfyQgXwm4 — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

The President’s unhinged tweet rant quickly became the biggest story of the day on Saturday, with thousands of reactions both online and on air.

