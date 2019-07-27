comScore
Elijah Cummings Fires Back At Trump After Racist ‘Rat and Rodent Infested’ Attack on Baltimore

By Caleb HoweJul 27th, 2019, 2:39 pm

Rep. Elijah Cummings D-MD) on Saturday fired back at President Donald Trump, who had earlier in the day attacked the congressman and his district in a rant calling Cummings a “bully” and bashing Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily,” wrote the congressman, referencing Trump’s suggestion that Cummings doesn’t spend enough time in Baltimore. “Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.”

The impetus for Trump’s rant was the House Oversight Committee, of which Cummings is chair, and their investigations into the President. A fact with the Representative addressed in his response.

“It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents,” he said. He also brought up national issues which could or would be dealt with in D.C. that he said affect his district.

Cummings continued with that issue, suggesting that the President could work with him on the matter, and noted he’d asked Trump’s endorsement for a bill on drug prices.

And he called out Trump, saying that the President had promised action but never took any.

The President’s unhinged tweet rant quickly became the biggest story of the day on Saturday, with thousands of reactions both online and on air.

