CNN news anchor Victor Blackwell choked up for as he read President Donald Trump‘s recent attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district, and said that when Trump makes such attacks, “it’s about black and brown people.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Blackwell discussed Trump’s latest attack, in which he called Cummings a “brutal bully,” and called his district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

After reading Trump’s tweets, Blackwell noted “Infested. That’s usually reserved for references to rodents and insects, but we’ve seen the president invoke infestation to criticize lawmakers before.”

“You see a pattern here?” he asked, displaying a graphic of minorities in Congress whom Trump has attacked in this way. “Just two weeks ago President Trump attacked 4 minority congresswoman, why don’t they go back to the totally broken and prime infested places from which they came?”

“Reminder: three of them were born here, all of them are American,” Blackwell said.

As he listed other examples, Blackwell observed that “Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times, he’s insulted thousands of people, many different types of people, but when he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people.”

“The president says, about congressmen Cummings’ district,” Blackwell began, but had to pause for a full ten seconds to regain his composure.

“That no human would want to live there,” he continued, his voice cracking. “You know who did, Mr President? I did. From the day I was brought home from the hospital until the day I left for college.”

“And a lot of people I care about still do. There are challenges, no doubt, but people are proud of their community,” Blackwell said. “I don’t want to sound self-righteous, but people get up and go to work there, they care for their families there, they love their children who pledge allegiance to the flag just like people who live in districts of congressmen who support you sir. They are Americans too. We’ll be right back.”

