‘Extremely Confusing’: JD Vance Warns Media Not to Read Into Enigmatic Iranian Leaders’ Behavior

Vice President JD Vance urged the media not to read into the behavior of the “extremely confusing” Iranian negotiators he’s been dealing with on Monday after fielding a question about whether he had been snubbed.

Vance made the comments while taking questions from reporters in Switzerland.

“Sir, very quickly, there was a moment yesterday when [Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi came into the room and did not greet you, you guys did not shake hands, and then he walked out of the room. Did you feel snubbed by that?” asked one journalist. “Did you feel it was an intentional move on their part? How did you interpret what happened?”

“No, I mean I-, trust me, I’ve spent a lot of time dealing with the Iranians over the last few months. Sometimes I find them extremely confusing as negotiators. But look, we had a little press conference, they obviously don’t quite have the same First Amendment protections in Iran that we have in the United States of America. We talked to you guys and then had a series of really good meetings. What I did find kind of funny is that after that initial meeting, there was this, you know, sort of social media firestorm where everybody said the Iranians are going to leave, and then we proceeded to talk to them for like the next nine hours. So I would just encourage the media, mistrust a little bit what you see coming out of Iranian social media. They can be confusing negotiators, but we feel like we’re making progress.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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