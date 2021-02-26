CNN’s Jim Acosta, a contentious figure to many conservatives and Donald Trump supporters, was swarmed by a crowd of hecklers and selfie-seekers at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Friday.

Bloomberg News’s William Turton took to Twitter to post videos of the scene, which show several members of the crowd chanting, “CNN sucks!”

The crowd surrounding CNN’s Jim Acosta begins to chant “CNN sucks!” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/2PliJ5e7mg — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

While most were eager to hurl insults at the reporter, one person pushing for the crowd to “get him,” at least one attendee took a different approach — posing next to Acosta to snap a selfie with the reporter.

“It isn’t really?” asked another CPAC guest presumably shocked by Acosta’s presence — enthusiastically adding later, “It is!”

Acosta took the time to answer questions from guests and other reporters on the scene — seemingly unfazed by the attention.

Also on the scene was Kaitlin Bennett, a conservative gun rights activist predominantly know for carrying an AR-10 rifle through the Kent State University campus after graduating.

Bennett, also the co-founder of media outlet Liberty Hangout, took a brief break from chanting “CNN sucks” to ask Acosta a few questions.

“Do you disavow the rioters and murders,” Bennett began, which prompted Acosta to quickly clarify, “I disavow all violence for sure. No question.”

“On the BLM side?” she continued. “Specifically disavow –”

Acosta was then swept away before she could finish her question.

Watch above, via Turton’s Twitter account.

