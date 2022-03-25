Former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens (R) took aim at Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republican strategist Karl Rove in a new campaign ad.

Greitens resigned as governor of Missouri in 2018 after admitting to having an affair with his hairdresser. She alleged Greitens took compromising photos of her without her consent, and that he physically and sexually abused her. He has denied those allegations.

On Monday, it was reported that Greitens’ ex-wife, Sheena Greitens said in a court filing that he was also physically abusive toward her, as well as their children.

McConnell is reportedly concerned about the prospect of Greitens winning the Republican nomination because he may be the weakest candidate to replace the retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R) in the November general election. After Sheena Greitens’ filing was reported, McConnell reportedly said that “we caught a break” because it deals a blow to his chances in the primary.

Greitens responded on Friday, calling McConnell and Rove “disgusting cowards”:

I wanna tell you directly, Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell. Hear me now. You are disgusting cowards and we are coming for you. We are no longer going to allow you – not just to attack me and attack my kids, but to destroy this country, and that’s what you’re doing. You’re making life hard for millions of families around this country by cooperating with the left, by stabbing President Trump in the back, by stabbing the people of American in the back, and we’re not gonna stand for it anymore. Know this. the freedom wing of the Republican Party, true patriots, true conservatives, we are coming for you. And we’re not just taking back our party, we’re taking back our country. We see your game, we see your lies, but we also know this: that at the end of the day, truth prevails.

It’s unclear what Greitens meant by “attack my kids,” as neither McConnell nor Rove appear to have done so.

Earlier this week Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Greitens should be in handcuffs.

