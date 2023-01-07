Eric Swalwell, Other House Dems Fear Potential ‘Mass Shooting’ By ‘QAnon Republican’ After Removal of Metal Detectors

Some House Democrats are in living in fear of a potential shooting after metal detectors were removed from the House of Representatives under the slim majority of Republicans, according to a new report.Raw Story spoke to multiple House Democrats lamenting the loss of magnetometers, which were originally installed after the January 6 Capitol riot, and expressing concern over their Republican colleagues.

“A lot of my Republican colleagues glorify violence and proudly display the firearms they have in their offices, so it just makes me nervous that we could have a workplace violent event,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told Raw Story this week. They’re not the most stable people.”

The congressman called the lightening of security is a “recipe for disaster.”

Raw Story noted Democrats currently fear a potential “mass shooting” from a “QAnon Republican.”

“I used to assume that nothing crazy could happen here. I no longer assume that. After Jan. 6, I don’t assume anything anymore. So it’s a little concerning,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) also told the outlet.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) also noted an “increase in political violence” as a concern.

“I think it should concern everyone.,” he said.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was surprised to find he didn’t need to go through the same security precautions as before, revealing a security official laughed at him this week when he emptied his pockets heading to work.

“I hope it’s safe. I think we all have some concerns about it,” the congressman said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is one House Republican who has been celebratory over the removal of the metal detectors. The congresswoman, who has suggested she could carry a gun on the House floor, posted a video Tuesday in which she blasted Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for ever installing the security precautions in the first place.

“When I arrived in Congress two years, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” she said. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House.”

