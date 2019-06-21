Former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller erupted into an expletive-filled tirade against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday night in response to the lawmaker calling Hope Hicks “Ms. Lewandowski.”

While he has since deleted the posts, Miller called Nadler a “fat fuck” repeatedly after the Democrat referred to Hicks, the former White House communications director, using Corey Lewandowski’s surname in a closed-door hearing. Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, is rumored to have dated Hicks.

“He’s a fucking scumbag anyone obsessed with attacking innocent Hope Hicks should take a long walk off a short pier,” Miller tweeted of Nadler.

“That’s fine. We’ll call Mr. Nadler ‘Mr. MuffinTop,'” Miller added in another tweet an hour later.

After making the one fat joke, Miller doubled-down, tweeting simply, “Fat fucks gonna fat fuck.” He followed that up with two more just like it: “You’re gross, you fat fuck” and “You’re fat and nasty. Don’t harass.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper saved the tweets and posted them to Twitter last night after Miller had removed them.

Former Trump campaign spox (and erstwhile WH comms director-designate) @JasonMillerinDC with some NSFW tweets about Chairman Nadler calling Hope Hicks “Ms Lewandowski” pic.twitter.com/UE9PKa0boW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 21, 2019

During the House deposition, House Judiciary Committee Nadler repeatedly referred to Hicks as “Ms. Lewandowski.” On the third time, he asked, “Yeah. Ms. Lewandowski, I think, in reading this–.” Hicks quickly interrupted him to correct her surname, saying, “My name is Ms. Hicks.”

“Chairman Nadler. I’m sorry, Ms. Hicks. I’m preoccupied,” he replied.

While the details of Hicks and Lewandowski’s relationship are unclear, she did have a lengthy relationship with ex-White House staffer Rob Porter, who left the administration in disgrace after allegations surfaced that he abused his ex-wives.

