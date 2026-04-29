CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Hits Trump With Awkward Side-by-Side Package of King Charles Jabs

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins hit President Donald Trump with a side-by-side package of “subtle rebuttals” by King Charles III and the relevant past statements from Trump.

Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla for a state visit to kick off the week, which included a speech before Congress and a State Dinner toast that at times seemed more like a roast.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins introduced clips of the King’s speech paired with Trump quotes, and noted that “the King’s speech felt like a carefully crafted commentary on this administration”:

KAITLAN COLLINS: The speech was warm and humorous at times, he got multiple rounds of applause. But it also had some polite yet pointed remarks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KING CHARLES III: America’s words carry weight and meaning, as they have since Independence. The actions of this great nation matter even more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Now, as a head of state, not the head of government, the King is bound to remain politically neutral. But if you were listening closely, as he spoke today, there were some subtle rebuttals of comments made by this President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KING CHARLES III: The commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other’s defense, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I think NATO is making a very foolish mistake. And I have long said that, you know, I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So this is a — this was a great test, because we don’t need them.

KING CHARLES III: Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people.

(APPLAUSE)

KING CHARLES III: It is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace.

TRUMP: You got to be more thankful, because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards. But without us, you don’t have any cards.

KING CHARLES III: So as we look toward the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard Nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset.

TRUMP: Climate change. It’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: You can see how at times, the king’s speech felt like a carefully crafted commentary on this administration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KING CHARLES III: Our common ideals were not only crucial for liberty and equality, they are also the foundation of our shared prosperity. The Rule of Law: the certainty of stable and accessible rules, an independent judiciary resolving disputes and delivering impartial justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Now, that comment there, that celebration of an independent and fair legal system, happened on the same day that the Justice Department, here in Washington did, again, as the President has demanded, indict the former FBI Director, James Comey.