Laura Ingraham Seems to Hit Trump, Warns 2024 Candidates Not to Put ‘Your Own Ego or Your Own Grudges’ Above the Country

Fox News host Laura Ingraham delivered a message to potential Republican presidential candidates after Tuesday’s midterm elections in which the party underperformed expectations.

In doing so, she appeared to take a shot at former President Donald Trump. Some conservatives have at least partly blamed him for the results.

The former president endorsed hundreds of candidates, many of whom repeated his false claim the election had been stolen from him. Trump has essentially made this a condition of his endorsement. He also backed many first-time candidates, including public figures such as former news anchor Kari Lake, former TV doctor Mehmet Oz, and former football star Herschel Walker.

Oz lost his Senate race in Pennsylvania, while Walker is heading to a runoff next month in Georgia. Lake currently trails her gubernatorial race in Arizona.

On Wednesday, Ingraham explained what she believes the 2024 Republican presidential nominee needs to do in order to win. In doing so, she seemed to be detailing the proclivities of a certain former president:

Going to 2024, the Republicans are going to be looking for candidates who are focused on winning – not just making a point or settling a score. So, to really change it, we’re gonna have to win and we have to win over voters outside our traditional base. That means young people, too. That’s got to be the goal for the next presidential election. The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person. If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere, period.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com