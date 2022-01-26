Sarah Palin returned to Elio’s restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side Wednesday night — just two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

As seen in photos obtained by Mediaite, the former Alaska governor, who is unvaccinated, dined at the establishment in a heated outdoor area on Wednesday. She dined at the same eatery on Saturday, but indoors, in violation of New York City’s dining vaccine mandate. The city requires restaurants to verify the vaccination status of its customers for indoor dining.

A source told Mediaite that four police officers were walking around Elio’s on Wednesday night while Palin was there. It is unclear if their presence was related to the former governor.

The city had said Elio’s would not be investigated for allowing the unvaccinated Palin to dine there on Saturday.

A spokesperson reached out to Mediaite with a statement from Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolini, who said Palin came to the restaurant to apologize.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” it read. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.”

On Monday, an attorney for Palin announced she had tested positive for coronavirus, prompting her defamation trial against the New York Times to be delayed.

“She wants to be here for jury selection — she wants to testify live,” Palin’s attorney told the judge presiding over her case on Monday.

Palin is vehemently opposed to getting vaccinated against Covid-19. In December, she told a conservative gathering that “it’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot. I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

