WATCH: Sarah Palin Proudly Tells Raucous Turning Point Rally Crowd She Will Get Vaccinated ‘Over My Dead Body’

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin electrified a crowd of conservatives over the weekend by boasting it will be “over my dead body” before she gets vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Palin appeared at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest 2021” conference in Phoenix, AZ — where she spoke on stage with the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk. During this conversation, Kirk and the crowd cheered when Palin established her anti-vaccine stance and said “it’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot. I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

Kirk follows Palin’s remarks by asking her what would she say to people who might be fired from their jobs or kicked out of schools if they don’t comply with policies where vaccines are mandatory.

“I think if enough of us though rise up and say ‘no, enough is enough.’ There are more of us than there are of them,” Palin said.

For us to be hesitant and for us to wait for somebody else to take this on and stand up and say ‘enough is enough,’ you need to all look around and realize that as you stiffen your spine and take those positions you know are right — especially when it comes to the government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies. Realize that those around you — as you stiffen your spine — their spines too will stiffen. There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other and really be strong.

Palin’s remarks come as the coronavirus case numbers are surging across the country again, forcing numerous business to re-initialize strict protocols in an attempt to head off the spread. The Biden administration is continuing their efforts to legally institute vaccine mandates for large businesses, and President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the current state of the pandemic in the coming days.

Watch above, [h/t Ron Filipkowski] via Turning Point USA.

