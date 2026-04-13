President Donald Trump delivered a bizarre explanation for his now-deleted Truth Social post in which he appeared to share a meme depicting him as Jesus Christ.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House on Monday, the president was asked if he, in fact, had posted the meme. He confirmed he did, and then proceeded to claim that he believed the image — which showed him putting healing hands on a sick man — portrayed him as a doctor rather than Jesus.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Trump faced rare condemnation from many in his MAGA base for posting the image — though many of those critics promptly applauded him for deleting the post.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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