Trump Trashes ‘SLEAZEBAG’ Ex-Counterterror Chief Joe Kent as Another ‘LOW IQ’ MAGA Iran Critic

President Donald Trump trashed his former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent in a blistering tirade, branding him a “SLEAZEBAG” and “LOSER” as he railed against “LOW IQ” MAGA critics of his war in Iran.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday night, the president accused Kent, who resigned last month and has since questioned the administration’s military strategy, of “disloyalty” and of potentially being “A LEAKER.”

The president tried to recast his relationship with Kent, claiming he gave Kent a job because he felt “sorry for him” after a pair of election losses.

He also unloaded a personal snipe at the former official for getting “married again quickly” after the death of his wife before lumping him with Iran critics Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly – who he ripped as “LOSERS.”

Trump wrote:

Who’s dumber, Tucker Carlson or Joe Kent? It’s very interesting! I met Joe Kent at Dover Air Force Base, along with numerous others who had lost their loved ones in War. I said hello to all of the families. Kent, horribly, lost his wife. Her casket was being brought to Dover, along with the rest, although he married again, quite quickly, in my opinion. In any event, a number of years later, I noticed the same person was running for Congress in Washington State, and lost. I then noticed a couple of years later, he was running again, and lost. While I didn’t know him other than our brief Dover encounter, but feeling sorry for him after the two Election losses, I told my people, “Hire him for the White House. Give him a job, make him feel good, he lost his wife and two Elections.” They did so and, while I rarely saw him, I certainly didn’t expect disloyalty, but that’s what I got. He was really a SLEAZEBAG, and some would say, on top of it all, A LEAKER! I don’t know whether or not that was true, but next time, NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! Kent is a LOSER, just like Tucker, Candace, Megyn, and the rest of them are LOSERS — You’re born that way, LOW IQ, and there’s not a damn thing they’re going to be able to do about it! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The broadside underscores a growing rift between Trump and some popular MAGA media influencers who once formed a core pillar of his political support.

The president had already slammed Carlson, Kelly, and Owens days earlier, accusing them of wanting Iran “to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Kent has emerged as a vocal critic of the conflict since his resignation on various podcasts.

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