‘Failure of Epic Proportions’: Cenk Uygur Concedes Defeat For Dems in Midterms

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur predicted on Twitter Tuesday that Democrats will lose big in next month’s midterm elections.

The far-left host conceded defeat three weeks to the day before voting begins, citing the party’s “failure” to pass a voting rights bill.

It looks like we're going to lose the midterms. People will look back at Democrat's inability to pass voting rights legislation as the moment we lost everything. Stunning failure of epic proportions. And everyone in DC yawned because they're used to excusing Democratic failures. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 18, 2022

Uygur later fired off a pair of additional tweets in which he attempted to explain his rationale:

Can this change in the future? Sure. The parties have completly flipped on racial and other issues before. Am I open to a Republican doing something positive? Sure. But people pretending to be progressive who say Republicans are making a lot of good points now are lying grifters. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 18, 2022

Uygur has been a consistent critic of how Democrats have approached the midterms. This summer, he accused the “fake left media” of insulating Republicans from criticism.

“Things get even more confusing when you now have a whole wing of the fake left media where they tell you all the things that are wrong with the Democratic Party, as we do,” he told radio host Dean Obeidallah. He added:

Their job is to create hopelessness and to make sure that you don’t vote for anyone, just stay at home so that Trump and fascists could win. We’re not in that camp at all. We hate that here. The answer is actually very simple and very obvious, but it’s kept from you assiduously by the mainstream media, who are the worst of the worst. They are corporate media. And corporate media supports corporate politicians. Their number one source of revenue is money in politics, it’s the ads the politicians spend on their channels and their networks. So what is the secret that they keep from you? It’s called primaries. So you must primary every corporate Democrat. You must fight back against Democrats within the Democratic Party.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com