Far-Right Laura Loomer Slams Ron DeSantis’s Anti-Protest Bill as ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ ‘VIOLATION of the First Amendment’

Far-right congressional candidate Laura Loomer broke with Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday after he signed into law a bill banning protests in front of private residences.

HB 1571 “prohibits picketing and protesting outside of a person’s place of residence,” according to local media reports, and reflects the mood inside the Republican Party angry over Supreme Court justices’ homes being the sight of pro-choice protests.

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis charged while signing the bill.

“This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law,” he added on Monday.

Loomer, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run in Florida’s 11th Congressional district, took a different view on the bill – denouncing it as “UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”

Loomer wrote:

I do not support HB 1571 in Florida that was signed today by Governor DeSantis. It is a VIOLATION of the First Amendment and it is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1571, which prohibits protesting outside of a person’s residence. We have a first Amendment in this country and peaceful protest on public sidewalks and public property is protected speech. Many Neighborhoods are public property. One of my most effective protests ever was on Nancy Pelosi’s lawn in Napa Valley, CA when I claimed sanctuary on her lawn with illegal aliens to protest her refusal to fund the border wall. It even trended #1 on Twitter. As long as people aren’t violent, peacefully protesting outside of politicians home on public property should be allowed.

Loomer, who won her GOP primary and lost a bid for Congress in 2020, is described by the Anti-Defamation League as “a far-right activist and anti-Muslim bigot.”

“Loomer is a self-proclaimed ‘proud Islamophobe,’ as well as a conspiracy theorist,” the ADL notes. “She has asserted that school shootings in Parkland, Florida and Santa Fe, Texas in 2018 were staged and that the children were hired trauma actors. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms have banned her for such rhetoric.”

Former President Donald Trump supported Loomer in 2020 and congratulated her for winning her primary. Laura Trump campaigned for Loomer in 2020.

Loomer calling out DeSantis from the center is notable as the governor is considered the more mainstream political figure of the two.

Loomer defended her position on Gettr against critics who supported DeSantis signing the bill into law.

“Our constitution also guarantees us the right to be secure in the privacy of our own homes. Do you think it is ok for people to stand outside your home?” Asked one Gettr user.

Loomer replied, arguing:

There’s only so many characters in a Gettr post. My argument is on the constitutionality of limiting actual peaceful protest. I believe we have a crooked DOJ and that the states have been burdened with the cost of dealing with groups like BLM and ANTIFA because the DOJ Has been too feckless and they have failed to designate ANTIFA and BLM as domestic terrorist organizations. Also, I figured most people living in Florida would already be aware of the fact that we already have an anti- RIOT law and stand your ground laws here in Florida. As a freedom loving activist fighting against tyranny in America, & as a journalist, I want to make sure Americans don’t ever have their First amendment rights violated. Protesting is not the same as rioting. Riots are ILLEGAL.

