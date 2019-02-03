Father of Slain Teen Responds With Heart-Wrenching Stand-Up After Louis C.K. Jokes About Parkland Shooting

A Parkland father is taking to the stand-up stage to call out comedian Louis C.K. who made a joke about the school shooting that killed his son.

Back in December, Louis C.K said that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were not “interesting” simply because they went to a school where people got shot.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” he said in audio of one of his sets. “Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

Now Manuel Oliver has recorded a stand-up routine of his own, one that uses the guise of a ‘comedy’ routine to send a sobering message.

The stand-up set is actually a promotional video for Change the Ref, an organization Oliver and his wife started to help give young people a voice in the gun control debate.

In the beginning, Oliver is seen putting up videos for a comedy set.

One of the posters reads: “Murdering Innocent Children Comedy Night.”

Once on the stage, he takes a direct jab at Louis C.K.

“Recently I heard this great line from a comedian. He said, ‘If you want people to forget that you were jerking off, just make a joke about kids getting shot.'” Oliver says.

Then, the Parkland dad turned activist talks about what happened to his son.

“Hear the one about the kid that walks into the school on Valentine’s Day? Skinny kid, wearing headphones. Gets dropped by his dad. And he says, ‘I love you,’ and gets out of the car and walks into the school,” Oliver says in front of a mic. “And then gets shot to death a couple of hours later.”

“You guys ever heard dead baby jokes? I got a dead baby. His name was Joaquin Oliver. He was gonna be 18. But now he’s dead,” Oliver continues on.

Then, walking off the stage he says, “that’s not a joke.”

