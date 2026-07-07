Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Graham Platner After New Allegations: Smells Like ‘Establishment Political Hit Job’

Several top Democrats have called for scandal-plagued Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) to drop out, following a bombshell report that he raped a woman. Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, wasn’t willing to go that far on Tuesday, with the ex-Republican lawmaker instead suggesting the report smelled like an “establishment political hit job.”

Greene shared her take on Platner during an appearance on The View.

Co-host Sara Haines noted many Democrats have called for Platner to drop out before asking Greene if she felt the same way; Greene didn’t give her a straight answer — and suggested the accuser’s claim should be questioned because she came forward years later.

“You know, I don’t know anything about his policies. I just started learning about him yesterday when I saw this blow up. However, I do know what establishment political hit jobs look like,” Greene said.

She continued:

And I really wish women — when a woman is raped, it’s extremely serious. And I stand behind women that are raped — and I ended my political career on that, by the way — and i wish women would come forward. The most important thing a woman can do is come forward and report a rape, not report it years later when someone is running for office.

Haines pushed back on MTG, saying, “You know that does mostly happen in sexual assault because it’s very difficult for victims to come forward.”

“Oh, of course,” Greene said.

Haines continued by saying that was apparent when you looked at accusations against dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Greene pushed back, saying “many of them were early on” and that “none of them have ever gotten justice.”

Her reaction followed Monday’s report from Politico that a woman Platner dated five years ago accused him of sexual assault.

The accuser, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, shared graphic details of the alleged rape:

Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.

Platner denied the allegation, saying “any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

As for Greene’s suggestion that the allegation was politically motivated, Politico wrote: “Racicot said she was torn over coming forward in part because she agrees with Platner politically.”

The rape accusation followed several other controversies that have rocked Platner’s campaign.

Beyond his infamous Nazi “Totenkopf” tattoo — which he has since had removed — news broke that he sexted a number of women who were not his wife. A ton of unsavory Reddit posts were unearthed too. None of that stopped him from easily winning the Dem primary in June, but the rape accusation has brought his campaign to a screeching halt.

Shortly after Politico’s report on Monday, Platner announced he was pausing his campaign to take “time to reflect on the best way forward.”

Dems like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for him to drop out, while Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) withdrew their endorsements.

Greene told The View crew that she believes Platner’s future should ultimately be decided by Maine voters.

“I will say this: you know, Democrat voters in Maine voted for Graham Platner knowing he had this Nazi tatoo, knowing he had scandals — not this scandal — so he did win his primary, and I think the Maine voters should be able to work that out, I really do,” she said.

Watch above.

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