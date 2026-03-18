Fetterman Says Democrats Don’t Have a Leader Right Now: ‘Governed by TDS’

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Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said his party does not have a leader — or a human one, at least.

Instead, he argued the Democrats are driven by a seething hatred for President Donald Trump, or what is often referred to as “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Fetterman made the claim during an interview on the All-In podcast on Wednesday.

“Who do you think leads the Democratic Party today?” Co-host David Friedberg asked.

“Oh, we don’t have one,” Fetterman said. “I think the TDS, that’s the leader right now… our party is governed by the TDS. And now it’s made it virtually impossible without being punished as a Democrat to agree something’s good or I agree with the other side.”

The senator pointed to the strikes against Iran as a clear example. Fetterman said he is the “only” Democratic that he knows in Congress who has publicly supported Operation Epic Fury — and that makes zero sense to him.

He said:

I think it’s a great thing to break and destroy the Iranian regime. I think it’s appropriate to hold them accountable. And what’s strange to me [is] that every single Democrat that’s run for president and anyone I know in Congress has said, “We must never allow them to acquire a nuclear bomb.” When that happens, why not celebrate that or acknowledge that? I’ve only witnessed criticism.

Fetterman praised Trump for the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, saying the president was “absolutely correct” to attack.

He’s been willing to go against liberals on other topics as well, like his opposition to anti-ICE protesters doxxing immigration agents. He was also irritated with Democrats for not voting to open the government last fall.

He told Friedberg on Wednesday he doesn’t care if his fellow Dems hate it when he compliments Republicans.

“They’re not Nazis, they’re not fascists,” he said.

Watch above via YouTube.

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