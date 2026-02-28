Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) gave a “hard no” to his own party’s response to President Donald Trump’s Iran strikes on Saturday, appearing on Fox News to call him “absolutely correct” in the situation.

In a Saturday X post, Fetterman reacted to an Axios headline about Democrats demanding “war powers vote” after the U.S. strikes against Iran by backing the president.

“Committed Democrat here. I’m a hard no. My vote is Operation Epic Fury,” the senator wrote.

Committed Democrat here. I’m a hard no. My vote is Operation Epic Fury. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VTiFcWbzqG — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 28, 2026

In a Fox & Friends Weekend appearance the same morning Fetterman argued Trump striking Iran and encouraging its civil rights-violating regime to be overthrown could lead to “real peace.” He called the Republican president “absolutely correct.”

“You can just put out tweets and statements to support peace. But to actually create real peace you have to do these kinds of actions just like what happened. Just like last year too when they destroyed their nuclear facilities. Sometimes peace is possible after these kinds of steps and that’s why I support those things,” Fetterman, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, told Fox’s Lawrence Jones.

Ainsley Earhardt brought up criticism from the opposing side of Fetterman with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). The Libertarian-leaning Republican accused the administration of carrying out “acts of war” without proper congressional approval. Numerous Democrat lawmakers also protested the strikes on Saturday.

“That is bizarre. I would like to remind my colleague over in the House that Iran massacred 30,000 of their own people right now,” Fetterman said. “This war is not about the Iranian people it’s about this poisonous regime. That’s why I am proud to stand with our military. I am proud to stand with Israel too. I might be a Democrat but in this specific case the president’s absolutely correct to do these kinds of actions.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!