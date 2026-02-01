John Fetterman Goes Off on Anti-ICE Protesters on Fox News: ‘Don’t Ever Ever Dox People and Target Their Families’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) ripped anti-ICE protesters who are looking to dox immigration agents during an appearance on Fox News, with Fetterman saying the agents are being “driven” to mask their faces because they are worried left-wing protesters will try and hurt them — and their families.

Fetterman shared his disgust with pro-doxxing Americans during an interview with The Sunday Briefing co-host Jacqui Heinrich. The senator called himself an “absolute secure border Democrat” who wanted to see President Donald Trump’s administration “deport all the criminals.”

He then commented on efforts to dox ICE and Border Patrol agents. Fetterman said he was not a fan of it one bit.

“Some of those agents wearing masks, primarily that’s driven by people who are going to dox those people,” Fetterman said. “That’s a serious concern too, absolutely. They can target their families.”

Fetterman then declared: “Don’t ever ever dox people and target their families too.”

His comments come as a number of websites and apps have popped up in the last year dedicated to tracking the location of ICE agents. Other websites and databases have emerged that reveal personal information about immigration agents.

The New York Post reported on Saturday on one “Wikipedia-style” website that has doxxed more than 4,500 current and former agents.

That report said:

The ICE List Wiki home page including photos, work locations and in-field operations for agents in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and Enforcement and Removal Officers and US Citizenship and Immigration Services The site’s home page spotlights certain agents, including their photos, work locations and detailing their in-field operations.

Fetterman has been one of the strictest Democratic lawmakers when it comes to illegal immigration. But last week he called on the Trump administration to end its crackdown on illegal immigrants in Minnesota following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti should still be alive. My family grieves for theirs,” Fetterman posted on X.

He reiterated that stance during his interview with Heinrich on Sunday.

Watch above via Fox News.

