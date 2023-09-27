Fetterman Will No Longer Be Able to Wear Shorts and a Hoodie in the Senate

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) will no longer be able to wear his trademark basketball shorts and hoodie in the Senate after a formal dress code was unanimously passed on Wednesday.

The resolution, which was led by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), will require men on the Senate floor to wear a jacket and tie — effectively banning Fetterman’s informal attire.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said:

Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward. I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable, and of course I appreciate Sen. Manchin and Sen. Romney’s leadership on this issue.

Schumer announced earlier this month that the Senate’s unofficial dress code would no longer be enforced in a move which was criticized by many Republicans as a concession for Fetterman.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) celebrated the return of the Senate dress code on Wednesday, tweeting, “Thankfully Sen Schumer’s unprecedented decision was overruled by the will of the senate. God bless COMMON SENSE.”

Fetterman, meanwhile, reacted to the news with a photo of actor Kevin James.

