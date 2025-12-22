Florida Republican Pushes to ‘Expel’ Ilhan Omar Back to Somalia Amid Trump Feud

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is so rotten she should not only be booted from Congress — she should be kicked out of the United States, too.

Fine ripped his Democratic colleague during an appearance on Newsmax on Sunday, telling host Lidia Curanaj he agreed with President Donald Trump that the U.S. would be better off without Omar — and Somalis more generally.

“Ilhan Omar is a walking example of everything that is wrong with our legal immigration policy,” Fine said. “We imported tens of thousands of people who hate America, add no value to it, rob and steal from us, and we’re supposed to be okay with it?”

“I don’t think Ilhan Omar should be expelled from Congress, I think she should be expelled from the United States, and that is something that I am working on,” he continued.

Fine said he was spurred to take action against Omar after she said he should be kicked out of congress in fundraising emails. He also said last week he was “actively considering” forcing a vote to remove Omar from Congress.

His push to deport Omar comes a few weeks after Trump called Omar “garbage,” an antisemite, and a “terrible person.” The president also said he did not want more Somalis like Omar coming to the U.S. because they were “ripping off” the American taxpayer.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said. “Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’ I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

Trump’s comments were made a few days after The New York Times reported some Somalis living in Minnesota orchestrated a fraud scheme that, according to federal prosecutors, stole “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.” Fox News reporter Garrett Tenney later reported that several whistleblowers “believe the total amount of fraud could reach more than $8 billion.”

Omar has ripped Trump in return, saying he has a “creepy obsession” with her and Somalis.

Watch Fine above.