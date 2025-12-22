Bill Maher Agrees With Guest that Epstein’s Death Was Not a Suicide as Reported: ‘Somebody Did It’

Bill Maher agreed with a guest on his show who floated the idea that someone killed Jeffrey Epstein and his death was not a suicide as has reported.

Monday’s episode of Club Random featured filmmaker Gus Van Sant. At one point in the conversation, the two talked about Epstein and his connections to some of the most powerful people on the planet. Citing emails released in one of the government’s file dumps, Maher marveled at Epstein acting as a “love guru” for those same people.

When Maher brought up Epstein’s death while in police custody, Van Sant said it was “so interesting” considering “how little it was investigated”:

VAN SANT: And how they just were like, “OK, he killed himself.” MAHER: What’s your judgment on that? Killed himself or– VAN SANT: Somebody, like– MAHER: You think somebody did it? VAN SANT: I think somebody did it. MAHER: Yeah. VAN SANT: I mean, until everything’s sort of in, it’s hard to really make the story. It’s halfway. MAHER: I mean, from the photos I saw, I’m just speaking for myself. VAN SANT: Yeah. MAHER: I’m not exactly a boy scout, but I don’t know how I could — if I wanted to — kill myself in that situation. VAN SANT: Yeah. MAHER:I mean, maybe he was great with a sailor’s knot. There didn’t seem to be enough room to do it. VAN SANT: I’m with you.

