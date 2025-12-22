Bill Maher Would ‘Love’ to Have Tucker Carlson On His Show — But ‘He’s Afraid’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher said he would “love” to have Tucker Carlson on one of his shows, but there is just one problem — Carlson is “afraid.”

The veteran comic and political pundit shared his thoughts during an interview with The Free Press on Monday.

Reporter Maya Sulkin asked Maher about the people he would and would not have on HBO’s Real Time or his Club Random podcast; Maher said he would talk to most people except “little prick” Nick Fuentes, because he is a self-proclaimed Hitler lover.

Carlson would definitely be welcome and his camp has tried to coordinate with Carlson’s people to make it happen, Maher said.

“There were moments where it seemed like he was either going to do [Club Random], but they were very squirrely and I think it was always bullsh*t,” Maher said. “I mean I think he’s afraid. If I were him, I’d be afraid to talk to me too.”

The comic said he would not be mean to Carlson and that he believed it would be a worthwhile conversation. He said everyone who has come on his show has had a good time — even The Young Turks commentator Ana Kasparian when the two debated the Middle East earlier this month.

“There’s nothing you can do that’s more fun than getting high with me,” Maher added.

Carlson said he felt “sorry” for Maher earlier this year because he had “accrued no wisdom” in his life.

Sulkin asked Maher a few minutes earlier about Carlson’s evolution since being booted from his Fox News show in 2023.

“How did he go from a pretty normal Republican to, you know, spewing complete conspiracy theories?” Sulkin asked. “I would argue he is more than a little bit dangerous.”

Maher said he assumed it was for “clicks” and to stand out in a crowded field of pundits. He also said that while he thinks Carlson does not really believe the conspiracy theories he talks about now, he does think Candace Owens believes in them.

Watch above.