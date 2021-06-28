Former Congresswoman Tweets Bizarre Image Stating That ‘Zionists’ Did 9/11

For 12 years Democrat Cynthia McKinney represented Georgians in the U.S. House of Representatives, but on Monday she represented some of the worst the internet has to offer. McKinney tweeted an image of the Twin Towers ablaze as if part of a jigsaw puzzle. McKinney wrote, “The Final Piece of the Puzzle…” The text on the image says, “Zionists did it.”

The Final Piece of the Puzzle . . . pic.twitter.com/OCmpB9d6A0 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) June 28, 2021

The tweet repeats a favorite claim of some 9/11 conspiracists, who believe Israel perpetrated the attacks to lure the U.S. into a Middle Eastern war and destroy rival countries. A corollary to this theory stated that no Jews died during the 9/11 attacks because those who worked in the towers had foreknowledge. This is also wrong.

McKinney has a history of anti-Semitic rhetoric. Last year, she misrepresented the contents of the article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which referred to a database that identified 4.8 million victims by name, while the rest “have yet to be discovered, and may never be known.” But that’s not how McKinney described the data.

So, the figure wasn’t six million after all?? What about those punished and even imprisoned for saying so?? Is this a “You can’t say, but I can” kind of thing?? https://t.co/14bHxV0hOX — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) May 16, 2020

McKinney’s suggestion that some can be imprisoned for denying or downplaying the Holocaust is likely an allusion to the legal penalties deniers in some countries can face, as many European countries have laws against Holocaust denialism. Two of the more notable people to run afoul of these laws were far right French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was fined, and British “historian” David Irving, who was sentenced to three years in prison in Austria (though the sentence was later reduced to 13 months).

McKinney has also said that Israel is committing genocide, and once called then-President Donald Trump a “Zionist puppet.”

She served in Congress from 1993 to 2003 and again from 2005 to 2007, and was the 2008 Green Party nominee for president.

