Former Dem Senate Leader Harry Reid Says He Wants Al Franken to Run for Office

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) said he would like former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to run for office again despite Franken’s resignation due to numerous accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I wish he would,” the former Senate majority leader told The Daily Beast in an interview. “But I don’t think he will. He just feels hurt. And he was a good senator.”

In a piece published last month, The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer said Franken was “railroaded” into resigning. Seven current and former Democratic senators told Mayer that they regretted calling on Franken to resign.

Eight different women came forward in 2017 and 2018 alleging multiple instances of inappropriate behavior by Franken over the past decade.

Franken, who told The New Yorker that he regretted not remaining in the Senate until his case was heard by the ethics committee there, did not return several requests for comment by The Daily Beast.

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the first senator to call for Franken’s resignation, has said that she had no regrets about calling for Franken’s resignation.

“I’d do it again today,” she told The New Yorker. “If a few wealthy donors are angry about that, it’s on them.”

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com