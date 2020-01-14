MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell is going after CNN for paying people to lie to their audience on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Appearing on The Al Franken Podcast, O’Donnell took umbrage with Franken’s characterization of CNN as a network which “[plays] it down the middle, except we hate Trump.”

“One-third of the people on their payroll love Trump,” O’Donnell said. “So you’re guaranteed on any hour of CNN — minimum one-third of the programming will be supportive of Trump. Someone on their payroll saying, ‘Here’s why Trump’s right.’”

The host of The Last Word claimed that Trump would prefer that people watch CNN over MSNBC because of the guests who appear on the former.

“He knows on MSNBC there will be no one defending him, because we don’t bring on liars,” O’Donnell said. “I don’t bring on a liar. I won’t do that.”

Franken, in a follow-up, asked whether it’s a prerequisite for one who defends Trump to be a liar.

“How else do you defend a liar?” O’Donnell said. “A pathological liar who lies about everything? You have to lie.

“So CNN has people on the payroll who they pay to tell their lies to the CNN audience in the middle of a CNN hour for some number of minutes. And so Trump knows that if you watch CNN at least you’ll hear someone lying in [his] favor.”

O’Donnell did not let the interview pass without getting a shot in on MSNBC’s other rival, Fox News.

“It’s gotten way worse,” O’Donnell said. “It’s gotten way, way, way worse.”

(h/t The Daily Beast)

