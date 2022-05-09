Al Franken Believes Justice Alito is Not Just Behind Supreme Court Leak But He’s Also ‘Very Proud’ of How ‘Crazy’ It Is

Al Frankin believes it’s possible Justice Samuel Alito himself is behind the historic leak of his draft opinion which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

During a recent episode of The Al Franken Podcast, the host revealed his theory after listening to a video clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claiming a liberal law clerk leaked the document.

“The Supreme Court’s in-house police led by Marshal Gail Curley will investigate it,” Franken said. “But Ted Cruz knows that Marshal Curley can limit her search to clerks for the three liberal justices.”

Franken then plays a clip of Cruz saying, “There was some angry left-wing law clerk who breached the trust to his or her justice, who breached the trust of the Supreme Court, who breached the trust of the American people, and took a first draft of an opinion and decided to leak it to everyone.”

Franken then said, “Now the reason you know Ted’s right is because of how sure he is of it. — Given Ted’s track record I’d say the leaker isn’t a liberal clerk but Justice Sam Alito.”

“He’s very proud of this draft and knows there are some crazy things in it. Stuff he’s very proud of but that can’t possibly survive. For example, this, ‘The Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion.’ That’s in his opinion,” Franken said.

“Let me tell you why the Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion. The founding fathers were men. I myself figured that out in grade school. In the Constitution, men were given the right to vote. Not women. Men were given the right to own property, not women,” he continued.

“Some men were given the right to own property in the Constitution. Women. Some women — married women were given the right to own property, only 60 years later. Some men, white property owning men were given the right to vote in the constitution, it was only a matter of time, just 130 years, that women got the right to vote,” Franken said.

“Men unfortunately, were not given the right to an abortion in the constitution. There’s a reason for that. Men can’t get pregnant,” Franken adds. “As Alito writes in his landmark decision the Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion.”

Listen above via The Al Franken Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com