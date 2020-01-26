House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House impeachment managers doubled down on their demand for John Bolton to testify before the Senate trial in light of his reported claims against President Donald Trump.

For weeks, Democrats have demanded that witnesses be allowed to provide testimony in Trump’s impeachment trial. As a firsthand witness to much of the Ukraine scandal, testimony from Bolton, the former national security adviser, was especially craved by Democrats.

On Sunday night, New York Times reported that Bolton will say in his upcoming book that Trump wanted to withhold congressionally-approved aid from Ukraine until they agreed to help with investigations he sought into political foes. Not only would this directly contradict Trump’s claim about why he withheld the aid, but Bolton’s book will also reportedly elaborate on how Trump’s closest allies were involved in the Ukraine pressure campaign.

As such, Democrats doubled down in their calls for Bolton, other witnesses, and evidence held back by the White House to be entered into the impeachment trial.

The President blocked our request for Bolton’s testimony. Now we see why: Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the President’s defense. If the trial is to be fair, Senators must insist that Mr. Bolton be called as a witness, and provide his notes and other documents. https://t.co/go9DJdRDEf — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 27, 2020

During our impeachment inquiry, the President blocked our request for Mr. Bolton’s testimony. Now we see why. The President knows how devastating his testimony would be, and, according to the report, the White House has had a draft of his manuscript for review. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 27, 2020

Trump blocked Bolton from testifying in the House’s impeachment inquiry. Now we know why: he stonewalled this process because he’s guilty. Senators have a duty to ensure a fair trial. They hold the future of our democracy in their hands. Do the right thing.#RightMatters https://t.co/DW4MSvlCUo — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 27, 2020

Senators, the choice is clear: our Constitution or a cover-up. What will you choose? cc: @SenateGOP @senatemajldr https://t.co/3m9GS9AipE — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 27, 2020

President Trump’s cover-up must come to an end. Americans know that a fair trial must include both the documents and witnesses blocked by the President — that starts with Mr. Bolton. https://t.co/mODdXInSyC — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 27, 2020

Amb. Bolton reportedly heard directly from Trump that aid for Ukraine was tied to political investigations. The refusal of the Senate to call for him, other relevant witnesses, and documents is now even more indefensible. The choice is clear: our Constitution, or a cover-up. https://t.co/HBW82ObvOl — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 27, 2020

