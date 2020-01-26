comScore

Democratic Impeachment Managers Call on Bolton to Testify: ‘The Choice is Clear: Our Constitution or a Cover-Up’

By Ken MeyerJan 26th, 2020, 10:52 pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House impeachment managers doubled down on their demand for John Bolton to testify before the Senate trial in light of his reported claims against President Donald Trump.

For weeks, Democrats have demanded that witnesses be allowed to provide testimony in Trump’s impeachment trial. As a firsthand witness to much of the Ukraine scandal, testimony from Bolton, the former national security adviser, was especially craved by Democrats.

On Sunday night, New York Times reported that Bolton will say in his upcoming book that Trump wanted to withhold congressionally-approved aid from Ukraine until they agreed to help with investigations he sought into political foes. Not only would this directly contradict Trump’s claim about why he withheld the aid, but Bolton’s book will also reportedly elaborate on how Trump’s closest allies were involved in the Ukraine pressure campaign.

As such, Democrats doubled down in their calls for Bolton, other witnesses, and evidence held back by the White House to be entered into the impeachment trial.

