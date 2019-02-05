Former Rep. Comstock Hits Back at Elizabeth Warren: Perhaps You were Getting a Beer and Missed Civility Class?

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) defended herself after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) asked if she will register as a lobbyist after joining Baker Donelson’s Government Relations and Public Policy Group as a senior advisor.

“Will @BarbaraComstock register as a lobbyist, or bob & weave around the rules? My #EndCorruptionNow bill would make it illegal for her to take a lobbying job as a former Congresswoman,” Warren tweeted, sharing an article from The Hill about Comstock.

Will @BarbaraComstock register as a lobbyist, or bob & weave around the rules? My #EndCorruptionNow bill would make it illegal for her to take a lobbying job as a former Congresswoman – & would fix the Swiss cheese definition of lobbying. https://t.co/VHZP9wyqrh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 4, 2019

Comstock responded a few hours later: “Harvard IOP invited me to be a Fellow this semester to discuss civility in politics. Perhaps you were getting a beer and missed that class,” referring to Warren’s much-mocked line from her Instagram Live video.

.@ewarren Harvard IOP invited me to be a Fellow this semester to discuss civility in politics. Perhaps you were getting a beer and missed that class? https://t.co/13hRxRTRNN — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 4, 2019

Comstock lost her re-election bid during the 2018 midterms and has taken both gigs at Harvard and at the policy group.

Spring 2019 Fellows are in the building! Kicking-off a busy and fun orientation this morning with breakfast 🍳, introductions 👋, and plenty of coffee ☕️. pic.twitter.com/hdwNc8iqf1 — Institute of Politics (@harvardiop) February 4, 2019



“I am excited to join Baker Donelson and bring my decades of policy experience in the legislative, administrative, and private sector arenas, as well as a lifetime of relationships, to provide strategic guidance on building winning coalitions and strategies,” Comstock said in a statement to The Hill.

