Fox Legal Analyst Argues Trump Is Unelectable and Should Have Been Impeached: ‘He Should Have Been Disqualified’

Andy McCarthy, a contributing editor at National Review and Fox News legal contributor, tore into former President Donald Trump on Sunday night making the case the GOP frontrunner is both unelectable and should have been impeached.

McCarthy wrote on Twitter Sunday evening, “Very simple: Trump can’t win. 65% already against him. That’s before Dems launch barrage after getting him nominated. If we finally grasp that, his support will collapse. If not, we lose everything, and Dems use majorities to remake Supreme Court. Nominate him if you want, but that’s reality.”

Another Twitter user replied to McCarthy’s tweet and asked, “If Trump could win, would change your view on his nomination?”

McCarthy responded, “No. I thought he should’ve been convicted at impeachment trial. That means he should’ve been disqualified. Personally, I could not vote for him. But that’s irrelevant because he can’t win. His candidacy would mean Dems crush us. At least 2 catastrophic years after that.”

McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor and fierce critic of former President Barack Obama, regularly offers analysis and insight on Fox News regarding ongoing legal matters like Trump’s indictments and the investigations into Hunter Biden.

In mid-August, McCarthy wrote an op-ed in the New York Post declaring the latest Trump indictment in Georgia to be the “most perilous threat to Trump.”

“To be sure, [Fani] Willis’s election case may not be as cut-and-dried as [Jack] Smith’s Mar-a-Lago documents indictment. I still regard the latter as the most perilous case for Trump: It involves an easily provable retention of national-defense intelligence, and it occurred after the election so there are fewer constitutional ramifications,” McCarthy added comparing the Georgia indictment to Trump’s federal docs case.

“But Willis’s case may well be more straightforward — less legally problematic — than Smith’s election-interference case, and it will surely be more compelling than [Alvin] Bragg’s nakedly partisan business-records indictment,” he added and concluded that Georgia remains the most dangerous for Trump as he cannot be pardoned for state crimes or use the federal government to drop the charges.

