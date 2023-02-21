Fox News Airs Clip of Joe Rogan Criticizing Trump’s Nickname for DeSantis: ‘It’s Not a Good One’

Tuesday’s edition of The Story alluded to former President Donald Trump’s struggle of settling on a nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as his biggest rival in the 2024 GOP primary.

DeSantis has not declared his candidacy, but he has given several indications he will run or is at least strongly considering it. That has irked the former president, who endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018 and has taken credit for his victory.

Trump has repeatedly referred to the governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“So, former President Donald Trump [is] sharpening his attacks now against the man that he calls Ron [De]Sanctimonious,” anchor Martha MacCallum said, teasing the next segment on the other side of the break. “That’s the nickname he’s given him as the Florida governor goes on a multi-city swing to lay out his plan to restore law and order in America.”

As the show went to break, it aired a clip of The Joe Rogan Experience in which Joe Rogan discusses Trump’s nickname with writer Bridget Phetasy:

ROGAN: He calls him Ron DeSanctimonious PHETASY: He needs to come up with another– ROGAN: It’s not a good one. PHETASY: He’s losing his touch with the nicknames. ROGAN: There’s just not a good one that you can come up with for Ron ’cause Ron is, he’s too good with that base and his success in Florida is pretty unparalleled.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump referred to the governor as “Ron DeSanctus” on Truth Social. Previously, Trump denied a report in the New York Times he’d been privately referring to DeSantis as “Meatball Ron” in an apparent swipe at his appearance, Italian heritage, or both.

Watch above via Fox News.

