Fox News Reporter: Tear Gas Has Been ‘Completely Ineffective’ Against Protesters — Only Causing ‘More Turmoil’ in Chaotic Minneapolis Streets

Fox News reporter Steve Harrigan said the situation in Minneapolis is getting out of control after another protester was shot and killed by immigration agents on Saturday, with Harrigan reporting the tear gas used by federal officers has been “completely ineffective” and only led to “more turmoil.”

Harrigan reported live from the chaotic streets of Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon while wearing a black gas mask. Host Aishah Hasnie told Harrigan the measures ICE and Border Patrol agents were using to thwart the protesters did not seem to be working.

“None of this is working,” Hasnie said. “So far we haven’t seen these people leave. They continue to come right back — after this tear gas is used against them, they come right back, Steve. This is not letting up at all.”

Harrigan told her she was correct.

“This is ineffective,” Harrigan told her. “The methods they are using are completely ineffective. All that’s created is more turmoil here in the streets. They don’t have the numbers or the force to get this done. They take a block, and then they lose that block.”

He added, “This is the third time we’ve seen tear gas, and they are not winning this battle.”

His report came as protesters continued to clash with agents after a man was shot and killed by Border Patrol earlier in the day. The Department of Homeland Security said the man “approached” the agents with a 9 mm handgun.

DHS added:

The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.

Minneapolis Police chief Brian O’Hara later told reporters the man was a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident who was a “lawful gun owner.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) implored President Donald Trump at that same press conference to pull ICE and Border Patrol agents from his city.

Harrigan told Hasnie that the situation on the ground was tense afterwards, with protesters calling the agents “pigs” and chanting “ICE Out!” The Fox News chyron mentioned some protesters were seen throwing rocks at agents.

