WATCH: Stunning New Close-Range Video Of Trump Feds Shooting Man

Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk. Obtained by Drop Site News pic.twitter.com/IT56ftPkYP — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 24, 2026

Harrowing new close-up video of the ICE shooting death of a Minneapolis protester showed the moments leading up to the ultimate violent act.

The nearly three-minute video, posted to the X account of AZ Intel, began with protesters blowing whistles to warn others of the presence of ICE officers.

A woman holding the camera was heard yelling, “What the f*ck is wrong with you?” as ICE agents went after a man who appeared to be holding a phone to record their actions.

The agents pushed another person wearing an orange backpack to the ground, then turned their attentions back to the protester they were pursuing, appearing to spray something in the man’s face.

“What the f*ck, people? What the f*ck is wrong with you?” the woman yelled as ICE agents surrounded their target and dragged him to the ground. As ICE continued to wrestle with the man, a shot rang out, followed by multiple more shots as the officers moved away from the victim.

The woman holding the camera screamed and moved away from the scene before returning and yelling repeatedly, “What the f*ck did you do?!”

The video then showed the man lying on his back motionless as the ICE officers backed away, some with guns pointed at the victim.

Others were heard screaming in the background as the person with the orange backpack ran toward the woman recording.

“Oh, my God, Oh, my God! What the f*ck did you just do?” the woman yelled repeatedly as the ICE agents stood over the man.

“Someone call the ambulance!” the woman yelled over and over as another person yelled “Call 9-1-1!”

“Somebody call 9-1-1! I can’t believe they just did that!” the woman recording screamed. “Holy sh*t, holy sh*t!” she yelled while recording an ice agent kneeling next to the victim.

“Oh, my God, you f*cking people, man! You’re f*cking killing us!” she yelled. “Why would you do that?!”

One ICE officer then prodded the victim’s leg, but the victim did not move.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this!” the woman cried as more of the officers knelt around the man.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Later Saturday, senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino gave a press conference during which he claimed the man had a gun and meant the agents harm.

“This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” he said.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!