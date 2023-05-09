Fox News Reveals Donald Trump’s Latest ‘KEY ENDORSEMENT’: Melania Trump

Melania Trump has finally weighed in on the 2024 presidential race, throwing her weight behind her husband’s third bid for the White House, telling Fox News Digital that it would be a “privilege” to once again serve as first lady.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she told Fox in an interview. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

Fox promoted the scoop with the tongue-in-cheek tweet: “KEY ENDORSEMENT: @MELANIATRUMP, fully behind Trump’s 2024 campaign, reveals what she would prioritize if given “the privilege” of serving as first lady again. Her exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.”

When Donald Trump announced that he would once again be seeking the Republican nomination for president on November 15, he acknowledged that his foray into politics had not been easy on his wife.

“It hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady. It hasn’t been a joy ride,” declared Trump at the time. “I go home and she says ‘you look angry and upset’ and I say just leave me alone … it hasn’t been the easiest thing but she has been a great first lady and people love her.”

Despite her presence at the announcement and her husband’s praise for her there, Melania Trump had been quiet about her husband’s decision to again seek the White House. In April, People reported that Melania did not intend on playing a major role in the campaign, with one source explaining that “at this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight” and another saying “she simply wants to be left alone.”

During a second stint as First Lady, Trump would focus her efforts on providing children with the “support and resources they need to reach their full potential,” and place a special focus on assisting children in foster care.

“Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger,” she said. “At the present time, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3% chance of former foster children completing their college education. In fact, many end up on the street, homeless. My objective is to reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com