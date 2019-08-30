Fox News anchor Chris Wallace chastised former FBI director James Comey for “self-righteousness” following the release of a critical Inspector General report.

“There’s a sanctimony, a self-righteousness that is disturbing,” Wallace said. “He seems to think the FBI rules and regulations that apply to the 35,000 other members of that agency don’t apply to him. If he sees a higher purpose, and whatever he believes is right is the higher purpose, then he’ll just go around it.

“He’s not going to serve a prison term, he’s not even going to be prosecuted for this. We’ll see where the other investigations go, but it’s a serious stain on his reputation,” Wallace continued.

Wallace was speaking with Trace Gallagher, who was filling in for Shepard Smith on Shepard Smith Reporting Friday afternoon.

Gallagher agreed with Wallace’s take-away, saying “wrong is wrong.”

Wallace also noted that Comey believes he’s been exonerated by the report despite its many critical conclusions.

“On the one hand, it was damning what the inspector general said,” Wallace noted. “On the other hand, the Justice Department did not prosecute him and the final decision was that they couldn’t find evidence that he had passed classified information on to the media. Comey takes that as exoneration.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

