Fox’s Kudlow Says ‘DeSantis Is Close to Making a Fool of Himself With His Walt Disney Obsession’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on the business end of a scolding by Larry Kudlow and two guests over his unrelenting attacks on the Walt Disney Company.

DeSantis targeted the Florida-based corporation after executives at Disney criticized the governor’s support of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill enacted last year. In response, DeSantis has waged an ongoing verbal and legal battle against the largest employer in central Florida.

Speaking on Fox Business on Wednesday, Kudlow criticized the governor’s fixation on the company.

“I just want to observe that Governor DeSantis is close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession,” the host said. “This has been going on now for months and months and months. And I would argue that it is unseemly, number one. A governor should not come crashing down on, if not biggest, one of the biggest businesses.”

Kudlow noted that DeSantis, who is rumored to be preparing a challenge to Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, won’t be running against the company.

“Desantis should make a deal and stop already,” he continued. “He’s not running against Walt Disney for president.”

Radio host Mark Simone then offered a brutal assessment of DeSantis as a candidate.

“As we’ve been saying, he has no campaign skills,” DeSimone said. “He can’t debate and he can’t negotiate. Donald Trump would be in a room with Disney working this out. DeSantis’s problem was, it was easy to slap Disney around. They had the dumb CEO. But he’s gone. [Bob] Iger is here. And Desantis is no match for Iger, who’s 10 steps ahead of DeSantis on every move.”

“He just shouldn’t do this,” Kudlow replied. “Also one other point, governors shouldn’t attack businesses. I think it sets a bad precedent. The cause may be just. I don’t like woke anymore than anybody else. But it’s not good for a governor of a state because it suggests maybe as a president he would be attacking business. And that’s what the lefties do, not what the conservatives do.”

Fox News contributor Joe Concha agreed.

“Many conservative writers have gone after DeSantis on this for the exact point you made,” he said. “It seems like it’s anti-capitalism at this point.”

Concha added, “He goes too far.”

“Whatever the outcome, it doesn’t look too good,” Kudlow responded.

Simone proceeded to compare DeSantis to former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who run for president in 2016 and did not come close to winning the Republican nomination.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

