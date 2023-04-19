Rep. Nancy Mace Accuses Biden Family of Being Involved in ‘Prostitution Rings’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who is considered one of the more moderate Republicans in the House, accused President Joe Biden and/or his family of being involved in “prostitution rings.”

Mace posted a selfie video of her walking outside and talking about the Biden family. The video was aired by the right-wing cable channel Real America’s Voice:

I just left the Treasury to review over a hundred suspicious activity reports on the Biden family. And I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously. And every time you unturn, overturn, or look under a stone, there’s so much more you have to investigate because it’s wild, the number of family members involved. And it’s even–the amount of money that we’re talking about in these suspicious activity reports is astronomical. And the accusations therein, the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc., it’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be

Mace did not elaborate on her claims or offer evidence. The “prostitution rings” comment may be an allusion to Hunter Biden’s reported solicitations of prostitutes, or it could relate to a QAnon-style conspiracy theory from the nether regions of the internet.

Since retaking the House in January, Republicans have been investigating the Biden family, with a particular focus on Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Those probes have been spearheaded by Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, who regularly appears on cable news to apprise viewers of what he’s found.

During a Tuesday night appearance on CNN, Comer was asked if he’s seen proof any of the Bidens engaged in illegal activity.

“Well, we found a lot that’s certainly unethical,” Comer responded. “We found a lot that should be illegal. The line is blurry as to what is legal and not legal with respect to family influence-peddling.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com