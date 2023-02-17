From ‘BDE’ to Smears: Kari Lake Turns On DeSantis, Spreads Lie He’s Been Endorsed by George Soros

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has turned on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), on whom she once lavished praise for his “BDE” and called a model for Republican governors around the country.

On Thursday, Lake shared an article from the conspiracy-mongering website Gateway Pundit, accompanied by its misleading title: “The Kiss of Death – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros (VIDEO).”

In truth, the billionaire and progressive megadonor had not expressed a preference for DeSantis, instead merely predicting that he would beat out former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

“He is likely to be the Republican nominee,” said Soros, who described DeSantis as “shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious.”

The deceptive attack marks a heel turn for Lake, who has spent the months since her loss proclaiming that the election had been stolen from her and following Trump around like a particularly clingy pet in what many believe to be a less-than-dignified bid to be tapped as Trump’s running mate.

Previously, Lake had not only generously speculated on DeSantis’s anatomy, but observed that “Every GOP Governor in the country looks to DeSantis for leadership on how to run a state.” At one point during her doomed campaign, she argued that the fact that DeSantis had endorsed her told voters “everything” that they needed to know.

Kari Lake says Desantis has ‘BDE,’ (Big Dick Energy), the same kind of BDE that Trump has. “He has the same BDE that we want all of our leaders to have.” pic.twitter.com/hcFlNiRrCn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2022

DeSantis stumped for Lake on the campaign trail, and during an event with the governor she declared that earning the moniker “DeSantis of the West” was the “greatest compliment you could pay me,” except for, of course, “Trump in a dress.”

Lake fell short to her opponent Katie Hobbs, who was widely criticized in Democratic circles for having run a mediocre campaign, by .6% percent. Hobbs’s Republican predecessor, Doug Ducey, prevailed by 18.2% in 2018, a Democratic wave year.

DeSantis has not yet formally announced a challenge to Trump for the Republican nomination, but is widely expected to later this year.

