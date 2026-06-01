Fox’s Mark Levin furiously demanded a probe into the leak of President Donald Trump‘s phone tirade at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring it a “VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW.”

On Monday, Axios reported that Trump had an angry, profanity-filled conversation with Netanyahu, allegedly calling the Israeli Prime Minister “crazy,” filled with “ingratitude” and demanding to know, “What the f*** are you doing?” alongside a slew of other insults.

The report surfaced after Iranian state media claimed Iran suspended negotiations with the U.S. due to Israel’s actions in Lebanon, in response to rocket fire into Israel from Hezbollah.

Levin took to X to slam the Axios report, which cited two unnamed U.S. officials and a third, anonymous source.

“THE LEAK IN AXIOS WAS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW AND PROVIDED SUPPORT TO THE IRANIAN REGIME AND ITS HEZBOLLAH PROXY,” he wrote. “Whomever leaked that story to [Barak] Ravid at Axios did a grave disservice to our country, to our president, to Israel, and to Israel’s prime minister. The Iranian regime will benefit from that leak, viewing us as weak and desperate for a deal — even coming to Hezbollah’s defense. The Israeli people will also be furious. The missiles are aimed at them, not Washington.”

He added that the report would do “damage” not only to Israel but to the United States as he called for an FBI investigation into the leak.

“And for 100 other reasons, what was thought to be a devastating political hit on Netanyahu by the leakers about a private call between heads of state has done much damage to us and our military and our diplomatic strategy,” Levin continued. “And if the leakers or others believe Israel should abandon its survival for some deal, they will have a very hard lesson to learn. If the substance of the call is accurate, it is bad enough in my view. Will there be an FBI investigation to determine who leaked? If not, why not?”

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