California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) hit back at far-right Republican claims that Democrats support abortions “up to and after birth.”

Newsom spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview that aired Monday night.

“You have probably heard more and more Republicans, including Donald Trump just over the weekend, accuse Democrats of supporting abortion rights ‘up to and after birth,'” Bash began as Newsom scoffed.

“What does that mean, ‘after birth’? Abortion after — it’s made up. It’s a political statement. It’s political.” Newsom said.

Bash referred to the claim made by former President Donald Trump in Sunday’s Meet The Press interview with Kristen Welker.

“The radical people on this are really the Democrats that say, after five months, six months, seven months, eight months, nine months, and even after birth, you’re allowed to terminate the baby,” Trump said.

Newsom continued:

It’s a political thing. People are not seeking abortion at the end of the cycle. The policy, it’s not up to Donald Trump or me. It’s up to you, to women that have to bear that responsibility uniquely and distinctly. And the reality is, it’s a canard; it’s a political frame. It’s total B.S…this is a false flag. This is where they need to go in order to get out of the mess they’ve created, because they don’t believe in fundamental choice and freedom for women. They don’t. Period, full stop. And this whole issue is a political issue. And so, with respect, I’m not surprised that Donald Trump is saying this. This is what you hear every one of them saying next week down at the Reagan Library. And at the end of the day, those examples are so extreme, so rare, when you have literally viability issues that are deeply personal and painful. Others have said it more eloquently than I have — after you’ve picked out the name of the baby and then you’re forced to make this terrible decision at the end of the term, and to exploit that for political purposes offends.

Newsom has been supportive of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris running for re-election, despite many concerns about the president’s age. Some pundits say Newsom won’t challenge Biden in 2024, but is gearing up to make a presidential bid in 2028.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

