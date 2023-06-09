George Conway Marvels at ‘Airtight’ Trump Indictment: ‘It’s Crazy How Powerful This Evidence Is’

Conservative lawyer and Washington Post columnist George Conway was flabbergasted by what he said is an “airtight” federal case against former President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on Friday charging Trump with 37 counts related to the former president’s retention of a trove of documents that “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Appearing on Friday’s installment of The Situation Room on CNN, Conway offered his reaction.

“It’s devastating,” he said of the obstruction part of the indictment. “You can take almost any page or paragraph and you basically have proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Conway pointed to notes taken by a Trump attorney about what the former president had told him regarding the boxes of documents.

“I don’t want anybody looking, I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don’t,” Conway read from paragraph 54 of the complaint. “[W]hat happens if we just don’t respond at all?… Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?”

“Lies,” Conway declared. “He’s asking his lawyer to lie, which is why Judge Howell here in the District of Columbia ordered all the legal testimony, all of his lawyers testify.”

The account by one of Trump’s attorneys was submitted to the Department of Justice after Judge Beryl Howell ordered them to hand over the information under the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege in March.

“And that’s what’s so devastating here,” Conway continued. “The directness of his contact with the obstruction is so short. It’s such a short distance between him and the obstructive act.”

He went on to say that President Richard Nixon was far more insulated in his efforts to obstruct the Watergate investigation.

“And with Nixon, it took a long chain of people that led to Nixon,” he said. “Nixon was way up at the top of a pyramid and he really was the last to know. Trump is here in the boxes messing with the boxes, moving them around at his at his home, in his bathroom, over a toilet! I mean, it’s crazy how powerful this evidence is and you just take one-tenth of this, and you have a case that’s airtight.”

