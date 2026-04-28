Trump Slams German Chancellor for Claiming Iran Has ‘Humiliated’ USA: ‘Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About!’

President Donald Trump went off on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for claiming Iran has “humiliated” the United States during the war.

Trump punched back by arguing Merz was a clueless dope who was just fine with Iran’s theocratic regime acquiring a nuke.

Read Trump’s full mini-rant that he posted on Truth Social:

The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise! President DONALD J. TRUMP

His response came a day after Merz said the U.S. was getting played.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result,” Merz told a group of students in the town of Marsberg.

He continued, “An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible.”

The Iran war started on February 28, when joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A fragile ceasefire is now in place, but for how long remains to be seen.

Last week, Trump canceled sending Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner back to Pakistan for another round of negotiations to end the war. Vance had said the first marathon negotiating session collapsed in early April because the Iranians failed to make an “affirmative commitment” to not pursue a nuke.

Trump told reporters on April 25 that it remains the key issue.

“It’s very simple,” Trump said. “Look, that whole deal is not complicated — Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.”

He added Iran sent a “much better” proposal to end the war just 10 minutes after he canceled the second summit.

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