Ann Coulter Mocks Charlie Kirk by Calling on ‘Every Republican to Commit Suicide in Solidarity With Trump’

Conservative author Ann Coulter jokingly(?) called on “every Republican to commit suicide in solidarity” with former President Donald Trump on Friday after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk encouraged Trump’s rivals to drop out of the Republican primary in solidarity with Trump over his indictment.

Following news of Trump’s indictment on Thursday, Kirk proposed that “every ‘Republican’ running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support” for Trump.

“If you don’t, you are part of the problem,” he claimed, adding, “Either we have an opposition party or we don’t. GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the oppsition [sic].”

Reacting on Friday to Mediaite’s article on Kirk’s comments, Coulter mocked the suggestion and tweeted, “That’s nothing! I’m calling on EVERY REPUBLICAN TO COMMIT SUICIDE in solidarity with Trump! Otherwise, we don’t have a country, folks.”

Following news of Trump’s indictment, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out of the race.

“While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction,” he said. “This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign.”

Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton also called on Trump to drop out of the primary, tweeting, “Donald Trump has proven himself incapable of meeting the Constitutional obligation to take care that ‘laws be faithfully executed.'”

“He’s clearly unfit to lead. A second term would simply result in more criminal acts. Drop out now,” wrote Bolton.

According to RealClearPolitics’ poll average, Trump is the clear frontrunner of the Republican primary at 53.2%, followed by Ron DeSantis at 22.4%, and Nikki Haley at 4.4%. Hutchinson is last in the polls at just 0.4%.

