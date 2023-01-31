George Santos Declares, ‘We Are Seeing a Major Uptick in Crime’ While He’s Facing Multiple Criminal Investigations

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) lamented rising crime in a floor speech on Tuesday while he is the subject of federal and state criminal investigations.

The freshman congressman was elected in November, but six weeks later was found to have fabricated much of his biography, including where he went to school, worked, and being Jewish. He also falsely claimed his mother was in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks.

Santos faces serious questions about his finances. He loaned his 2022 campaign $705,000 after he reported no assets and a $55,000 salary on a disclosure form in 2020. It is unclear where the money came from.

There are also issues with some of the donor names his campaign listed in filings with the Federal Election Commission, as some of them don’t seem to exist.

The congressman is reportedly facing a criminal probe in Nassau County, as well as a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Santos took to the House floor on Tuesday to bemoan the alleged crime wave in his district, to which he may or may not be contributing.

“I rise today to honor the brave men and women of the Nassau County Police Department,” he began, praising officers who could conceivably arrest him someday if the county decides to prosecute. “Last week the Nassau P.D. arrested eight men in New York’s third congressional district who are said to be part of an organized theft group from South America. While I’m grateful for their ongoing commitment to preventing these acts of violence, but [sic] for suburban New Yorkers in New York’s third congressional district, we are seeing a major uptick in crime.”

After his oxymoronic comment about a “major uptick,” Santos went on to rattle off several statistics about crime in Nassau County.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

