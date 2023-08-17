Georgia’s Lt. Gov, Who’s Being Investigated as a ‘Fake Elector,’ Defends Role in 2020 Election: ‘Not Going To Apologize’

Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R), who is being investigated by a special prosecutor as one of the state’s 16 “fake electors” from 2020, told Newsmax Thursday that he’s “not going to apologize” for looking into claims of irregularities for his constituents.

Jones made the statement after anchor Shaun Kraisman asked, “Do you still believe that President Trump won in 2020 in the state of Georgia?”

“Look … I … the questions that were being asked back then were… there were a lot of issues,” Jones said, dodging the question at hand. He continued:

We didn’t have thousands of people coming to us complaining about something that happened during the election cycle, whether it was change of drop boxes or absentee ballots, or whatever, the machines, whatever it was. The rank and file citizen that was complaining about issues were — and that’s exactly as elected state senator we were doing, was looking into a lot of the allegations that were out there. And at the end of the day, that’s what you’re supposed to do as an elected official. You’re supposed to respond to your constituents. So, I’m not going to apologize for responding to my constituents. You know, every election, there’s always people trying to game the system. To what degree, you just don’t know, and that was the questions we were asking in 2020.

The Associated Press reported that Jones has denied wrongdoing, “saying he and other electors acted only to preserve Trump’s chances if Trump won a court challenge.” Jones has accused Fulton Co. DA Fani Willis of using the indictment of Trump and 18 co-conspirators for “political advancement.”

Jones was a state senator at the time of the 2020 election who signed certificates falsely claiming that Donald Trump won the state of Georgia. Willis indicted three of the 16 electors who claimed they were “duly elected and qualified,” however, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney did not allow Willis to indict Jones. He ruled that Willis had a conflict of interest because she had hosted a fundraiser for a Democrat who had run against Jones for lieutenant governor.

The AP reported:

However, the indictment lists 30 unindicted coconspirators. “Individual 8” is clearly identifiable as Jones, with actions listed including taking part in state Senate committee meetings, receiving emails from other people, issuing a tweet calling on people to pressure state lawmakers to support a special session, and acting as a Trump elector.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com